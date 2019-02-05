North Columbus Public Library is asking hospice patients to be their valentine

The North Columbus Public Library invited local families to make very special Valentine’s day for hospice patients this afternoon.

Library assistant,Robin Powers, says she believes there were more than 200 cards made. She also says this project is the perfect way to make patients feel loved this upcoming Valentine’s Day.

“A lot of people know about Hospice and they want to help and they don’t know how and even if you can’t volunteer, or doing something, this is a great way to let them know we know you’re there, you’re remembered, you know we care about you, just to help them out,” Powers said.

Powers say she will be delivering the cards on Monday so they can be passed out to the hospice patients in time for Valentine’s Day.