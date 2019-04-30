Northside High School Teacher makes appearance in Recorder's Court

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - 27-year-old Kristin Davenport pled not guilty to the charges she's facing before the hearing was waived.

Davenport made a brief appearance in court before returning back inside of the Muscogee County jail. The judge set a bond for Davenport on 3 counts of sexual assault, by persons with supervisory or disciplinary authority, each count is $3,000. Davenport is represented by Criminal Defense attorney Susan Henderson.

The case is bound over to Superior Court. We reached out to Davenport's family on the matter in court, but they refused to make a comment.