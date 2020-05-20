Northside senior recipient of Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Mediacom has selected a Northside senior as one of the recipients of this year’s World Class Scholarship.

Clark Cousins will be one of 60 graduating seniors to received the $1000 scholarship issued annually by the company.

Mediacom officials say the award recognizes the Midland teen for his outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments as a student.

“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Clark Cousins,” said Group Vice President, Doug Frank. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support,and we congratulate Clark on his accomplishments.”

This year marks the 19th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company.

Mediacom officials say about 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year.