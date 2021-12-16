Notasulga man dies following traffic crash in Lee County on Alabama 14

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Notasulga man has died following a traffic crash earlier this week. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bryan James Buchanan, 57, died at East Alabama Medical Center on Dec. 16, 2021, after being seriously injured in a crash earlier in the week, on Dec. 13, 2021.

The incident occurred in Lee County on Alabama 14 east, near the 217 mile marker, about 1.25 miles west of Auburn, according to ALEA officials.

Officials said Buchanan was injured when the Chevrolet Malibu he was driving veered off the roadway. The car then struck a ditch, a culvert and, finally, a utility pole, according to officials.

Buchanan was taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by ALEA’S Highway Patrol Division.