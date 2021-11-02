November 3 named, “Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day”

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) and the National Weather Service declared Nov. 3, “Georgia’s Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day.”

In observance of this day, schools, businesses, and individuals are encouraged to participate in a severe weather and/or tornado drill at 9:30 a.m.

GEMA/HS Director Chris Stallings shared the importance of Nov. 3 and the vitality of having a plan in a news release.

“As hurricane season ends, we encourage our residents to continue to prepare for other types of severe weather. We usually see heavy thunderstorms and tornadoes during this season, so now is the perfect time for Georgians to educate themselves and their loved ones on how to stay safe in case of emergencies.”

In addition to having a plan, citizens are encouraged to subscribe to an Emergency Notification System called CivicReady. Notifications will be sent out to inform residents of any severe weather updates. Subscribers will receive their choice of email, text, or phone calls.