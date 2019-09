LEE COUNTY, Ala. — Alabama State Troopers, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews are on scene of an accident on US 280.

The accident occurred at the intersection of US 280 and Shotwell Road/County Road 179 in Salem.

Traffic is currently at a crawl along the eastbound lane and being diverted around the accident onto County Road 179.

Officials urge you to avoid the area if possible.