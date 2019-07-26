Nursing home reported on fire on Talbotton Road, says Columbus Fire Department

UPDATE (3:20PM): While the cause of the fire is still being investigated, the Fire Chief has told reporters that there are 10 units responding due to the amount of patients who are bedridden at the facility.

The cause of the fire is suspected to be a motor in one of the elevators burning, which reportedly sent smoke up to the second floor of the building.

At this time, it does not appear that anyone has been hurt as a result of the incident.

ORIGINAL: The Columbus Fire Department has reported through the Columbus Georgia 911 twitter account that a nursing home is on fire at the 900 block of Talbotton Road.

The Columbus Fire Department is on the scene of a Fire at a nursing home at the 900 Block of Talbotton Rd. We are asking that you avoid this area and there will be a delay of traffic. — Columbus Georgia 911 (@COLUMBUSGA911) July 26, 2019

Information on the fire is still pending, but News 3 is sending a crew to bring you the latest developments on the story and keep you up to date.