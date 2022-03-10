BAROUR COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to a Damage Survey from the National Weather Service, the tornado touched down in a field west of County Road 43 in Barbour County Wednesday morning.

It traveled just over nine miles on the ground, uprooting trees and damaging several structures.

Barbara Baxter lives in Clayton. Baxter said she and her family are grateful to be alive.

“Like, strong winds and I could just hear the trees falling in the background, it was real scary, said Baxter. “I had the TV on and the alarm went off on my phone as well. Me, my mom, and my kids–we was outside walking around trying to see what kind of damage was done. I was like, ‘Oh, God. We blessed.'”

No deaths or injuries have been reported from the storms.

The same system weakened as it moved through our area, but still caused damage as far as Stewart County, Georgia.