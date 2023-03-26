GEORGIA (WRBL) — The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting heavy storm damage along with injuries around LaGrange and West Point following an observed tornado Sunday morning.

According to NWS, some houses in the 7800 block of Westpoint Road in LaGrange are completely destroyed. There’s reports that some residents are entrapped in their homes due to downed trees.

The fire department is starting a house-to-house search at West Smith Road near Highway 29. The NWS says the area is inaccessible by vehicle due to heavy damage.

Emergency services has advised hospitals to watch for an influx of people.

