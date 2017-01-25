NWS meteorologists classify Harris Co. tornado as EF-1

Local News

CATAULA, Ga. – Meteorologists from the National Weather Service are checking out the damage left in the wake of severe weather in Harris County. They say the storms mirrored the ones that killed more than a dozen people in South Georgia. Saturday’s severe storms toppled hundreds of trees, ravaged roofs, and left a path of destruction.

Much damage remains after weekend storms ravaged Harris County.
National Weather Service meteorologist Lara Pagano says there’s no doubt a tornado swept through town.

“It’s very similar [to the Southern Georgia storms.] We’re seeing very similar ratings for the tornadoes,” Pagano said. “So they’re all in the same ballpark. We’re seeing that this one is kind of in line with all the others in terms of damage.”

Pagano adds that the storms in South Georgia had more energy because of the unstable atmosphere. The National Weather Service categorized the tornado as high EF-1, producing 90-110 mph winds. Meteorologists say based on the damage, they suspect the tornado had a straight track SW to NE through Harris County.

