COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - Update: Columbus Fire and EMS officials have successfully freed the woman who was trapped in her car. She was able to walk on her own to an ambulance to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

Original: A large oak tree has fallen on a vehicle in a driveway and a woman is trapped inside the car.

Columbus Fire and EMS personnel are working to get her out at the location in the 1500 Block of 41st Street near 16th Avenue.

The situation is complicated by the fact that the tree took power lines down with it, and the power lines are still live.

