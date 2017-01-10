Officers placed on administrative assignment after confrontation with man

UPDATE 01/10/17 5:00 p.m. — Lieutenant Herman Miles says both Officer Michael Aguilar and Officer Brian Dudley involved in Monday morning’s confrontation have been placed on administrative assignment.

A witness recounts the arrest of 30-year-old Hector Arreola on Moss Drive early Monday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ga — The GBI is investigating how a local man ended up in critical condition after a confrontation with Columbus police officers.

Columbus police confirm officers were called to Moss Drive around 5 a.m. Monday morning. The department says the officers tried to arrest 30-year-old Hector Arreola, but he refused to cooperate.

During a struggle with police, Arreola suffered an unknown injury severe enough to put him in intensive care at Midtown Medical Center.

Neightbors tell News 3 they saw the scuffle.

“He didn’t want to give up. He did not want to be in handcuffs at all,” says Moss Drive resident Alan Tarvin. “And they wrestled with him a little bit – tussled with him – got him in the grass. During that struggle, he busted his head somehow on the sidewalk here. His face was covered in blood.”

The GBI is working to determine if Arreola’s condition is a result from his injury and actions from police, or if he has a preexisting medical condition.

Police have not yet identified the officers involved in the incident or confirmed whether or not they are on administrative leave.