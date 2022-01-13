Old GNB Battery Plant caught fire; no reported injuries at this time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The old GNB Battery Plant on the intersection of Joy Road and Allied Drive caught fire this evening.

The plant closed several years ago and was in the process of being demolished.

Columbus Fire Chief John Shull confirms the building caught fire this evening. Nine units responded to the scene, there have been no reports on injuries or possible victims at this time and no known cause of the fire.

Details are limited at this time, stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.