 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: A child hit and killed by a vehicle, Ballot recount underway, and Cold weather headed our way

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The first day of recounting ballots from the November 3rd presidential election has wrapped up in Muscogee County. The work began Monday morning in Columbus council chambers at the City Services Center just off Macon Road. Today election workers counted more than 13,000 of the nearly 81,000 ballots. Workers have until midnight Wednesday to complete the recount.

A five-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed on a busy highway in Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Sunday night. Now a Fort Benning soldier faces reckless murder charges. Investigators say 5-year-old Austin Birdseye should never have been struck by an oncoming vehicle on a rainy Sunday night. The man who was supposed to get the boy home safely, 35-year-old Bryan Starr, told detectives Austin was quote “being unruly.”

Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. Dominique Wisdom would have turned 23 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was found shot to death in the crossroads of Torch Hill Road and Mathews Street, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Health experts warn the United States could see a surge of COVID-19 cases as people return home from Thanksgiving. Despite warnings, more than one million people were screened at airports on Sunday alone.

In Weather, a storm system that brought us heavy rain for Sunday and overnight Monday is exiting the southeast, but leaving us chilly and windy today as the system pulls in cold Canadian air from the north. Temperatures today will hold steady in the mid 40s with overcast skies, slight clearing as we get towards this evening, but remaining cold nonetheless.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

48° / 30°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 48° 30°

Tuesday

49° / 27°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 49° 27°

Wednesday

58° / 32°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 58° 32°

Thursday

60° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 60° 48°

Friday

58° / 39°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 58° 39°

Saturday

56° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 56° 37°

Sunday

57° / 37°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 57° 37°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

33°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
33°

32°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

32°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
32°

32°

6 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

7 AM
Clear
0%
31°

32°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
32°

33°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

42°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
42°

44°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
44°

45°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
45°

47°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
47°

46°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

42°

6 PM
Clear
0%
42°

39°

7 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

8 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

9 PM
Clear
0%
36°

34°

10 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

11 PM
Clear
0%
32°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories