On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: A child hit and killed by a vehicle, Ballot recount underway, and Cold weather headed our way

The first day of recounting ballots from the November 3rd presidential election has wrapped up in Muscogee County. The work began Monday morning in Columbus council chambers at the City Services Center just off Macon Road. Today election workers counted more than 13,000 of the nearly 81,000 ballots. Workers have until midnight Wednesday to complete the recount.

A five-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle and killed on a busy highway in Fort Mitchell, Alabama, Sunday night. Now a Fort Benning soldier faces reckless murder charges. Investigators say 5-year-old Austin Birdseye should never have been struck by an oncoming vehicle on a rainy Sunday night. The man who was supposed to get the boy home safely, 35-year-old Bryan Starr, told detectives Austin was quote “being unruly.”

Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. Dominique Wisdom would have turned 23 on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was found shot to death in the crossroads of Torch Hill Road and Mathews Street, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

Health experts warn the United States could see a surge of COVID-19 cases as people return home from Thanksgiving. Despite warnings, more than one million people were screened at airports on Sunday alone.

In Weather, a storm system that brought us heavy rain for Sunday and overnight Monday is exiting the southeast, but leaving us chilly and windy today as the system pulls in cold Canadian air from the north. Temperatures today will hold steady in the mid 40s with overcast skies, slight clearing as we get towards this evening, but remaining cold nonetheless.