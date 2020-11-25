On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: An explosion in Columbus, COVID cases rise, and Citation reductions

An explosion this afternoon injured two people and sent thick smoke into the air over north Columbus. Columbus Fire and EMS responded to the scene near the Columbus Quarry on Smith Road, at Robinson Paving.

Muscogee County election officials have just over a week to complete a recount of Presidential ballots in Georgia. Officials already have a plan.

Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Georgia and Alabama as we enter the holiday season. In the past 24 hours, Georgia has recorded 2,452 new cases. While in In Alabama, there are 1,961 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Starting this past Monday, Columbus residents got a reprieve for traffic and environmental citations. The program is called the Recorder’s Court Ticket Citation Amnesty Program. It cuts ticket fines in half.

In Weather, short term models are finally coming into agreement for the set-up we’ve been seeing for several days now. Starting tomorrow west Alabama and later in the day Central Alabama will likely see their marginal risk go to a slight risk for damaging wind and isolated tornadoes.

NFL running back Isaiah Crowell is handing off holiday food for folks in his hometown of Columbus ahead of Thanksgiving.

In Sports, your top four in college football playoff rankings.