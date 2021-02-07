On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Brady leads Bucs to Super Bowl win, a procedure for high-risk COVID-19 patients, and Georgia’s First Lady on human trafficking crisis

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch, Sports Director Rex Castillo and Jack Patterson bring you the highlights from Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win.

As medical experts warn that Super Bowl parties could become COVID-19 super-spreader events, we take a look at celebrations in the Fountain City.

Georgia First Lady Marty Kemp sees tonight’s big game as an opportunity to spread awareness of the state’s human trafficking crisis. She tells News 3’s Blake Eason about the Peach State’s successful crackdown on sex trafficking in 2019.

Outskirts Bar and Grill in Columbus opened its doors in the middle of the pandemic. They hope a packed house at their first Super Bowl event will provide a glimpse of the establishment’s post-pandemic success.

The COVID Infusion Center at East Alabama Medical Center offers an outpatient treatment that helps high-risk patients avoid the devastating impacts of COVID-19. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris signed up for the infusion therapy when he contracted COVID-19, a decision he credits for his recovery. News 3’s Liz White talks to Harris about his experience, and EAMC staff members weigh in on what patients can expect.

After the cancellation of the 2020 Little League World Series, young baseball players are ready to return to the field. Coaches, players, and parents turned out for Northern Little League tryouts this weekend, and talked to News 3’s Chuck Williams about their hopes for a fresh start after COVID-19 threw them a curveball in 2020.

According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey, two out of every five Americans are reporting significant mental health symptoms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Young Americans are especially likely to exhibit mental health symptoms. Local high school athletes say sports are an important outlet for stress release, but they are still struggling with the pandemic’s effect on athletic events.