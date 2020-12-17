 

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Campaigning in Columbus, Vaccinations continue, and Signing Day in the Chattahoochee Valley

The candidates vying for a Georgia U.S, Senate seat bring their campaigns to the Chattahoochee Valley Wednesday.

Jon Ossoff began the day in LaGrange before coming to Columbus for a rally at the Civic Center. Through the rain, Ossoff hammered his Republican opponent, Sen. David Perdue on the COVID-19 response and the lack of stimulus help for Georgians.

Meanwhile, Perdue stopped in Americus during his tour across Georgia. Perdue spoke to supporters in the former Rite Aid Pharmacy building. Americus is one of 125 stops on the Senators ‘Win Georgia, Save America’ bus tour.

A Republican official is challenging more than 4,000 registered Muscogee County voters over residency. Local Republican Party chair Alton Russell says he is challenging the registrations as a private citizen, not in conjunction with the party.

24 hours after getting its first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine, the East Alabama Medical Center continues vaccinating health care workers. Wednesday afternoon, Chief of Staff Michael Roberts and Infectious Disease expert Dr. Ricardo Maldonado were both vaccinated during a news conference. Their goal is to build public trust in the vaccine.

In Weather, we managed to get up to 50 degrees Wednesday in Columbus, which was not far from our low of 44. So, with all the clouds and rain we had earlier today, temps just weren’t able to climb all that much.

In Sports, it was signing day across the Chattahoochee Valley. Rex Castillo has all the highlights.


