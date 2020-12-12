On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: COVID-19 vaccine approved, Hundreds of traffic citations issued, and High school football playoffs

The FDA has given emergency authorization to Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. This is the first vaccine in the United States to be approved in the battle against the pandemic.

This news comes as numbers continue to grow in Georgia and Alabama. Georgia reports 4,775 new cases of COVID-19 over a 24-hour period. In Alabama, there were 2,887 new cases over the last day.

Voting in Georgia’s two Senate runoff races starts bright and early Monday morning. If you live in Muscogee County, you will have plenty of options to vote early. News 3’s Chuck Williams breaks everything down for us.

Friday night we have official numbers on how many traffic citations were issued in Muscogee County earlier this week during a multi-agency distracted driving operation.

In West Point, what looks like an empty parking lot now will soon bring nearly 700 jobs to West Point and the surrounding area. Last week, Governor Brian Kemp announced a $240 million Hyundai Transys expansion plant.

Tonight, President-elect Joe Biden is turning to a trio of Obama-era veterans for top posts in his administration. But even has he introduced more of his cabinet picks, the president-elect faced more questions about his son, Hunter, and the investigation into his tax returns.

In Weather, we will be watching the first of three storm systems on Saturday. We will begin the day mostly cloudy, with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 40s and low 50s. As the shortwave associated with our first storm system approaches our area throughout the day, we will see a line of showers move across the region during the evening and overnight hours, lasting into early Sunday morning.

In Sports, we had two Georgia high school teams hoping to advance to the Final Four. Rex Castillo has the highlights.