On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: GA vote audit complete, mask order reinstated, and a pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy

Georgia’s hand count presidential vote audit is complete. The audit has reaffirmed Joe Biden’s narrow victory in Georgia.

In Muscogee County, the early in-person voting sites for the Jan. 5 runoff elections are now set, according to Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren.

Columbus Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on Veterans Parkway near 18th Street.

COVID-19 numbers continue to surge around the country. Georgia has recorded 2,735 new cases in the past 24 hours. Across the river, Alabama recorded 1,838 new cases in the last 24 hours.

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson is re-instating the mask order for Columbus. Mayor Henderson made the announcement on Thursday. In the announcement, Henderson said the order is being re-instated due to an increase in COVID-19 cases in the Columbus area over the last 14 days.

In Weather news, we will remain sunny and pleasant in this upcoming First Alert Forecast. Saturday we will begin to see a slow breakdown of our high pressure ridge, with mainly overcast skies and throughout the day, with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Readings will easily climb into the mid-70s.

In Sports, highlights from the Hardaway-LaGrange game, plus the Athletes of the Week.