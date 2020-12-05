On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Georgia election lawsuit, Police brutality lawsuit in Phenix City, and New doctors join the war on COVID-19

The battle for control of the Senate is heating up. It’s a fight centered entirely on Georgia. Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue both face tough run-off challenges. President Trump plans to headline another rally in Valdosta Saturday night.

President Trump, though, is still fighting the 2020 election. This evening, his legal team filed a lawsuit to void Georgia’s election results. This Georgia lawsuit is the latest in a flood of so far unsuccessful attempts to overturn the election in court. Despite the president’s claims, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Georgia.

WRBL News 3 had a one-on-one interview with Gabriel Sterling of the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. On Tuesday, Sterling stepped in front of cameras at the Georgia Capitol and said unfounded conspiracy theories and threats against elections officials and workers had to stop. He also called on Trump and Georgia’s Senators to put an end to the conspiracies.

Gabriel Sterling, Georgia Voting System Implementation Manager:

“Historically, leaders start to tamp it down. ‘You know what, we lost. We will come back to fight another day. This is the opposite direction. This is telling people, ‘This has been stolen from you. Not only did we lose, they stole it from you. They stole it from me and we are in this together. It’s a terrible outcome. Listen, I voted for the president. My life would have been a heck of a lot easier had he won the state by 12,000 votes instead of lost the state by 12,000 votes”

A police brutality lawsuit targets the City of Phenix City, Police Chief Ray Smith and a former officer with a history of excessive force allegations. That officer, Tobias Boisvert was named in a previous lawsuit the city settled. Boisvert is no longer on the force. In this latest lawsuit, Boisvert is accused of using a taser on K.C. Odom, the owner of Blessed Hands Soul Food, without cause. Griffin Sikes, Junior, is the lawyer suing the city.

As experienced doctors run out of PPE and other medical supplies, they’re also running out of doctors. New doctors who graduate from medical school must become board certified and get a license before they can take on their own patients and assist those with COVID-19.

In Weather, the front is moving through with the rain being pushed out for this evening and for Friday night football and Broadway Holiday. You’ll feel a sharp contrast in readings from our lower 60s dropping quickly into the 40s. The wind will pick-up, making it feel much colder than the actual temperature.