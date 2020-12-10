On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Georgia vaccine distribution, Flag football playoffs, and SpaceX starship explodes

In Georgia, Governor Brain Kemp is spearheading the state’s effort to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine. News 3’s Chuck Williams spoke with the governor in an exclusive interview Wednesday about those efforts.

In Alabama, Governor Kay Ivey is extending a mask order, as the state experiences a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The amended “Safer at Home” order extends the mask mandate through January 22. The previous order had been scheduled to expire Friday.

Alabama’s Covid-19 vaccine release will put essential workers first in line for the inject. That means volunteer firefighters will have access to the first doses in the state. But some first responders have some concerns.

A local conservation group is worried about pollution in the Chattahoochee River. This, as the back and forth over permitting rules between Georgia’s Environmental Protection Division and the Columbus Water Works continues. The issue is complex. News 3’s Blake Eason breaks it down.

The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing schools, teachers and even parents to get creative on how to engage students. News 3’s Karyssa D’Agostino explains how one school’s P-T-A created a new learning space to meet new needs.

In Weather–Staying dry and trending warmer for Thursday and Friday. Mornings will start off cool, but not as cold as several mornings saw this week with afternoon highs climbing quickly into the upper 60s and a few areas hitting 70.

SpaceX’s shiny, bullet-shaped Starship soared several miles into the air from a remote corner of Texas. But Wednesday’s 6 1/2-minute test flight ended in an explosive fireball at touchdown.

In Sports, Flag football playoffs for teams in the Chattahoochee Valley.