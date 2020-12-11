On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Hospitals deal with rising COVID-19 cases, Vaccine campaign, and Big changes for the SEC

A U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.

Since March, Columbus hospitals have been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, cases across the country are rising again, Georgia included. The leaders of two major hospitals in Columbus, Scott Hill, the CEO of Piedmont Columbus Regional, and Melody Trimble, the CEO of St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, spoke with News 3 about the incoming COVID-19 vaccines and the surge of cases that is sweeping across the state and the nation.

In Weather, we will remain above average for Friday, with readings climbing into the lower 70s. We will also begin to see clouds associated with our next system move in during the afternoon on Friday, but we will remain dry for much of the day.

The Emeralds Touch BBQ food truck opened in August of 2019 seven months later they were forced to turn off their engine. However, Emeralds only had to close for two weeks, since Emeralds is a mobile restaurant and customers can grab their food from the window and go.

In Sports, after two and a half decades with CBS as its main television partner, the Southeastern Conference is moving on. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Thursday the league has agreed to a 10-year contract with ESPN and ABC that grants them “exclusive broadcast rights to premier SEC football and basketball events beginning in 2024-25 and continuing through 2033-34.”

LaGrange police sergeant Robert Kirby has gone viral for remixing two classic Christmas songs in a public safety announcement. The video comes in response to a string of car thefts, where thieves targeted unlocked vehicles. The department was trying to come up with a fun way to get preventative tips out to the public.