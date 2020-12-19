On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Lawmakers are rolling up their sleeves to be vaccinated, Political battleground in the Peach State, and high school football playoffs

Tonight on WRBL News 3 Nightwatch, promising news in the fight against COVID-19. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the second COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in the United States. The FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the coronavirus vaccine produced by Moderna for ages 18 years of age or older.

Friday Vice President Mike Pence rolled up his sleeve for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine. He did it to show the vaccine is safe and effective. Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also received the vaccine today.

Representative Sanford Bishop of Columbus was also vaccinated on Friday. Bishop is hopeful that the vaccinations can help to slow the virus and eventually stop it. “With widespread vaccinations and following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines we can crush the virus, restart the economy, and put this pandemic behind us,” said Bishop.

This week the Georgia U.S. Senate campaigns have swung in and out of the Chattahoochee Valley. Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler was in Columbus on Thursday and LaGrange on Friday morning. Democratic challenger, Rev. Raphael Warnock, was in south Columbus last Sunday.

In Weather, Friday night will be another cold and clear night across the News 3 viewing area, with lows in the lower 30s, so we will be a little warmer overnight compared to last night..

Congress passed a two-day stopgap spending bill Friday night, averting a partial government shutdown and buying yet more time for frustratingly slow endgame negotiations on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package.

In Sports, Rex Castillo has highlights from high school football playoffs.

