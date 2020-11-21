On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Murder arrest, Auburn shooting, and the Prepzone

The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a weekend murder that claimed the life of a teen. According to police, Lilmarcus Terell Ransom, age 20, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Auburn. The shooting happened Friday night at the 500 block of N Gay Street.

In Weather, the forecast is looking good, with a few more clouds and warmer readings. The chances for rainfall will be low for the weekend with the front that clips the region Sunday through Monday.

In Sports, region titles and home field advantage is on the line for almost every high school football team in our area. The Prepzone has highlights from the games.