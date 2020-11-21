 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Murder arrest, Auburn shooting, and the Prepzone

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Columbus Police Department has arrested a suspect in a weekend murder that claimed the life of a teen. According to police, Lilmarcus Terell Ransom, age 20, has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of 16-year-old Allen Toombs.

Police are on the scene of a shooting in Auburn. The shooting happened Friday night at the 500 block of N Gay Street.

In Weather, the forecast is looking good, with a few more clouds and warmer readings. The chances for rainfall will be low for the weekend with the front that clips the region Sunday through Monday.

In Sports, region titles and home field advantage is on the line for almost every high school football team in our area. The Prepzone has highlights from the games.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 49°
Clearing skies late
Clearing skies late 10% 74° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 75° 52°

Sunday

75° / 52°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 75° 52°

Monday

67° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 67° 44°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 68° 51°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 60% 73° 58°

Thursday

72° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 50% 72° 57°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

55°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

54°

2 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

3 AM
Clear
0%
53°

53°

4 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

5 AM
Clear
10%
52°

51°

6 AM
Clear
10%
51°

50°

7 AM
Clear
10%
50°

52°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
52°

57°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
57°

63°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

67°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
67°

70°

12 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
70°

72°

1 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
72°

73°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
73°

72°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

69°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

66°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

63°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
63°

62°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
62°

60°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories