On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Muscogee County votes certified, Talbotton-Warm Springs widening project nearly complete, and Storm possibilities on Friday

Muscogee County certified its votes in the recount of the presidential ballots Thursday, despite learning that an Elections Office employee tested positive for COVID-19. Nancy Boren, the director of Elections and Registrations, says the office will be closed temporarily while other employees await test results. Voter registration will be available on the first floor of the Citizens Service Center. Even with the positive test, Boren and her staff certified the votes shortly after 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Alabama is facing a steady rise in COVID-19 cases. Governor Kay Ivey says she has no plans to enact more restrictions in the state. The Governor told reporters today that she has ‘no’ plan to close down businesses. Ivey says business owners are already doing what they’re supposed to do to keep patrons safe.

After 27 years of planning, design, right-of-way acquisition, and construction, the Talbotton-Warm Springs Road widening project is almost complete.

In Weather, the forecast is on track between 10am-3pm for a passing cold front that will come through the region. This front will bring mainly showers and a few rumbles of thunder. The good news is that we will see very low severe weather parameters and a few may pop-up farther south but it will remain low.

In Sports, the Pacelli Vikings are our Athletes of the Week.