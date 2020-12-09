On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: New Columbus Police chief promises changes, COVID-19 cases rise, and a heartwarming act of kindness from a little boy

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has continued to rise in Georgia and Alabama over the past two weeks. Over the past 24 hours, Georgia has recorded 3,709 new cases of COVID-19. In Alabama over the past 24 hours, the state has recorded 4,436 new cases of the virus.

Gov. Brian Kemp says Georgia should begin distributing coronavirus vaccines before the end of next week, though most people won’t get shots for several more months. The Republican governor told a news conference Tuesday that health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first to get vaccinated.

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon has been on the job less than a month, but is proposing major organizational changes for the department. Blackmon has come through the ranks of this department for more than 34 years. He has a fundamental understanding of the Columbus Police Department having served in a multitude of jobs over nearly 35 years.

Construction crews are hard at work, as the new Sumter County High School is roughly 71% complete. The $53 million project is large enough to serve 4,000 students upon the grand opening but will be able to expand when the time comes. WRBL News 3 has an exclusive look at the new facility.

Christmas is all about the joy of giving to others. One very young Columbus boy is already in the giving spirit. Six-year-old Da’Von Morris was walking into Walmart with his mother over the weekend and came across the Toy Drive hosted by the Community Warriors. He reached in his pocket and tried to donate his own personal toy. His mother told him he couldn’t do that and they would go inside and get another toy. They were going in to Walmart to shop for Da’Von’s birthday. When they were done shopping, Da’Von came out with his brand new birthday present and donated it to the toy drive.

In Weather, patterns are largely unchanged as weak high pressure will keep us dry through the remainder of the week with a warming trend on the way. Temperatures tonight dip back to near freezing with areas of patchy frost possible then by the afternoon we are feeling more seasonable as temperatures climb back into the 60s. Thursday and Friday will be the warmest days with readings in the upper 60s and could possibly see a few 70s as high pressure migrates just off the Carolina coast.

In Sports, it’s time for the girls flag football playoffs in Columbus. The Pacelli Lady Vikings have gone undefeated in the region. We’ll hear from them.

Plus, the Auburn Tigers have had a lack luster year compared to their expectations in the all SEC schedule. The Tiger lost to fifth ranked Texas A&M. That means the SEC championship game is out of the picture and so are the college football playoffs.