 

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Tragedy for a Columbus family, Midnight deadline for the Georgia recount, and it’s the Chatt-a-hoots for the win

Posted: / Updated:

Midnight is the deadline for Georgia’s recount of votes cast in November’s election. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says there’s been no substantial change in Georgia’s results.

In Muscogee County, elections workers have finished their recount of the ballots. Workers finished the local recount Wednesday evening. The results will be certified Thursday at 2:00 p.m.

A big spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in a one day period in both Georgia and Alabama. Georgia has seen 4,094 new cases over a 24-hour period. Alabama saw 3,135 new cases over a one day period.

Alabama’s top educator is responding to a call from Governor Kay Ivey for the state’s students to return to in-classroom learning despite a spike in Covid-19 cases. State superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey says there’s no doubt that virtual learning is “not” the best way for students to learn. However, he says the more pressing matter is the nearly 9,800 fewer students enrolled statewide this year. Many of those students and their parents, he says, have used the pandemic as an excuse not to return to school.

The family of a man killed in Columbus spent the day planning his funeral, instead of celebrating what would have been his 23rd birthday.

In Weather, another morning for frost across the two state area when we dip below the 32° mark. We only had 4 sub 30° days this year. This will all come to an end, with the next cold front because warmer air will lift back into the region along with high cloudiness. The air will not be dramatically warm but a few 60s will be seen until the weekend.

In Sports, after a month of anticipation and more than a dozen finalists, the name for Columbus’ new baseball team was finally announced Wednesday afternoon. With all the votes counted, fans have chosen the name Chatt-a-hoots for the team. The team mascot is a blue owl.

