On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Vaccinations underway, a surprise for Eufaula teachers, and President-elect Joe Biden visits Georgia

In Alabama, historic first in the battle against COVID-19 at the East Alabama Medical Center. On Tuesday, the first Pfizer vaccines were administered to healthcare workers.

In Columbus, hospitals and the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health are preparing for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Department officials say they hope to receive the vaccine either by the end of the week or the beginning of next week.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has activated the fifth floor of Doctor’s Hospital. And they’re offering new treatment for the virus.

Alabama’s U.S. Senator-elect made a brief stop in Columbus Tuesday. Tommy Tuberville urged people to vote, and vote early in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff races.

Democrats also working to get out the vote. President-elect Joe Biden visited Atlanta Tuesday, encouraging voters to turn Georgia blue.

Tuesday, teachers and staff in Eufaula received a special surprise for all of their hard work.

In Weather, we will be watching a storm system out in the ArkLaTex region move towards our area tonight. Clouds will continue to increase in coverage as we go throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain showers associated with this system will then move into the region as we go into the late overnight hours.

In Sports, changes in the college football playoff rankings and highlights from high school flag football.