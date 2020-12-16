 

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Vaccinations underway, a surprise for Eufaula teachers, and President-elect Joe Biden visits Georgia

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

In Alabama, historic first in the battle against COVID-19 at the East Alabama Medical Center. On Tuesday, the first Pfizer vaccines were administered to healthcare workers.

In Columbus, hospitals and the West Central Georgia Department of Public Health are preparing for the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine. Health Department officials say they hope to receive the vaccine either by the end of the week or the beginning of next week.

Piedmont Columbus Regional has activated the fifth floor of Doctor’s Hospital. And they’re offering new treatment for the virus.

Alabama’s U.S. Senator-elect made a brief stop in Columbus Tuesday. Tommy Tuberville urged people to vote, and vote early in Georgia’s two U.S. Senate runoff races.

Democrats also working to get out the vote. President-elect Joe Biden visited Atlanta Tuesday, encouraging voters to turn Georgia blue.

Tuesday, teachers and staff in Eufaula received a special surprise for all of their hard work.

In Weather, we will be watching a storm system out in the ArkLaTex region move towards our area tonight. Clouds will continue to increase in coverage as we go throughout the evening and overnight hours. Rain showers associated with this system will then move into the region as we go into the late overnight hours. 

In Sports, changes in the college football playoff rankings and highlights from high school flag football.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

46° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 46° 44°

Wednesday

52° / 35°
Rain
Rain 87% 52° 35°

Thursday

50° / 30°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 6% 50° 30°

Friday

56° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 56° 31°

Saturday

59° / 42°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 59° 42°

Sunday

59° / 41°
Showers
Showers 44% 59° 41°

Monday

62° / 40°
AM Showers
AM Showers 31% 62° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

11 PM
Light Rain
80%
46°

46°

12 AM
Showers
84%
46°

45°

1 AM
Cloudy
17%
45°

45°

2 AM
Light Rain
68%
45°

46°

3 AM
Showers
42%
46°

46°

4 AM
Cloudy
14%
46°

46°

5 AM
Cloudy
24%
46°

46°

6 AM
Showers
57%
46°

46°

7 AM
Rain
78%
46°

45°

8 AM
Rain
83%
45°

45°

9 AM
Rain
87%
45°

45°

10 AM
Rain
73%
45°

47°

11 AM
Light Rain
71%
47°

49°

12 PM
Rain
69%
49°

50°

1 PM
Light Rain
70%
50°

51°

2 PM
Light Rain
63%
51°

51°

3 PM
Showers
38%
51°

52°

4 PM
Cloudy
15%
52°

51°

5 PM
Cloudy
11%
51°

50°

6 PM
Cloudy
14%
50°

50°

7 PM
Cloudy
8%
50°

48°

8 PM
Cloudy
11%
48°

48°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
48°

46°

10 PM
Cloudy
7%
46°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories