On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris in Columbus, a Deadly stabbing suspect in court, and local healthcare workers get vaccinated

Monday night on WRBL News 3 Nightwatch, for the second straight week, Columbus was the site of a major campaign stop in the lead-up to January’s U.S. Senate runoff. Today, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris voiced her support for Democratic candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

The suspect in a Lee County Capital Murder case was in court Monday. The suspect, an Auburn University student, is charged with stabbing the couple he’d rented a room from. Prosecutors say the man, who died in the attack, was stabbed 23 times, while his wife, who survived, was stabbed 60 times.

Five Piedmont Columbus Regional employees were picked at random to receive the first round of the Pfzier COVID-19 vaccine. Among the five frontline workers chosen is a paramedic, respiratory therapist, one intensive care nurse, a critical care nurse and a doctor of infectious disease.

President-elect Joe Biden received his first dose of the coronavirus vaccine on live television as part of a growing effort to convince the American public the inoculations are safe.

Alabama Governor Kay Ivey also received her first dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine today at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. She hopes her example will encourage Alabamians to follow her lead and soothe any concerns they have about the safety of the vaccine.

In Weather, we will remain clear for the remainder of the night and will dip into the upper 30s. As for tomorrow, we expect mostly clear skies with a few clouds entering the area around mid-day. Again, our highs will be in the lower 60s and our nightly lows will be in the upper 30s.

The Columbus Housing Authority is getting rid of the old and bringing in the new as we near 2021. Chase Homes on 2nd Ave is currently under demolition. Residents of the apartment complex were given a voucher to find a new apartment or home within the Columbus Housing Authority.

In Sports, honoring an Auburn legend. Kevin Greene, a walk-on who became an icon, has died at the age of 58. Monday afternoon the Pro Football Hall of Fame made the announcement about his death.



