On WRBL News 3 Nightwatch: Vice President Pence visits Columbus, a New stimulus package may happen soon, and Georgia’s top doctor is vaccinated

On Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence brought his campaign firepower to the Fountain City, with an event at the Columbus airport.

A Columbus healthcare company has announced a major job expansion. Path-Tec Will be expanding its operation by 350 jobs, according to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Path-Tec and the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce announced the expansion Thursday morning.

Atlanta hospitals have started vaccinating healthcare workers today against COVID-19.

Georgia’s top doctor got hers Thursday. Dr. Kathleen Toomey was vaccinated today at Grady Memorial Hospital. She was joined by a front line nurse.

Congress appears to be on the verge of passing a new pandemic relief measure. But there are more troubling signs about COVID-19’s effect on the economy.

For the first time, The Columbus Museum is lighting up for the holidays. The COVID-19 pandemic got Museum staff thinking about new ways to invite visitors. This first-ever Christmas lights display lets folks enjoy the Museum by driving through or walking the grounds.

In Weather, we have low clouds hanging around across the viewing area, which is contributing to our temperatures struggling to rise out of the upper 30s and low 40s. As we go into tonight, these clouds will clear out of the area and our temperatures will drop down into the low 30s and upper 20s, so we can expect frost across much of the area as we go into early tomorrow morning.

In Sports, disappointment for the Columbus High School Flag Football team.

Here’s a look at some of our other top headlines

Two men sentenced for July 2018 Lanett bank robbery

Georgia man dies in camper fire on Terrell and Webster county line

Firefighters urge families to close bedroom doors before falling asleep

Georgia hospitals break previous mark for COVID-19 patients

COVID-19 Crisis Information Line available now in Alabama

UPDATE: Alabama reports 253,364 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,384 in Lee County

UPDATE: Georgia reports 494,173 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,832 in Columbus