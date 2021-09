RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An accident near the intersection of US 80 westbound and Coffield Dr. in Ladonia, Alabama, involving one car and one motorcycle leaves one man dead.

Russell County police and EMS crews responded to the incident shortly after 3:00 p.m. on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 9. The scene has been cleared.

According to Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry the victim is a black male born in 1995. Further details have not yet been released.