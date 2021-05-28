 

One dead, one hospitalized in Smiths Station wreck

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County Deputy Coroner Gene Manning told News 3 one is dead and another is injured after a car wreck in front of the Lee County Flea Market on US 431.

Traffic on the busy corridor connecting Phenix City with Opelika was backed up as first responders swarmed to the scene, including responders from the Smiths Station Fire and Rescue station on the other side of 431.

First response vehicles encircled the vehicle, which also allowed one lane of travel to be cleared and sheriff’s deputies to direct traffic around the scene.

The coroner’s office did not release names or details about any of the victims.

