One Empower One motivates next generation of men

COLUMBUS, Ga. — In the light of recent community and national violence, members of One Empower One say it’s important that the next generation of men understand what is needed in the world today.

Members say it’s important that at risk young men stay focused and remain diligent in pursuing their goals and aspirations.

Pamela Seldon, executive director for One Empower One, says it’s vital that young men understand the importance of them reaching their full potential.

“Anytime one individual is attacked or ridiculed, or looked at negatively that affects their well being. We just want to make sure our young men know that we support them and we are here to give them what they need to be successful”, says Seldon.

Participants enjoyed motivational words, music, and important educational information that will help them be successful in the near future.

This is the organization’s second year hosting the Masters in The Making conference. They say they look forward to speaking encouraging words of wisdom to young men from all across the area each year.