UPDATE: A suspect turned himself in on Friday after a deadly shooting on Monday evening, according to the Americus Police Department.

Quaderious Deshawn Davis, 25, is being charged with murder, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One man died and another man was injured in a shooting on Monday evening, according to the Americus Police Department.

Police responded to Eastview Apartments in Americus at about 7:15 p.m.

At the scene, officers found two men had been shot. They were both taken to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center.

According to police, Jahlin Sims, 22, was pronounced dead at the hospital. Anfranee Smothers, of Americus, was flown to Macon’s trauma center in serious condition.

The shooting is under investigation by both the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Americus Police Department at (229) 924-3677. The afterhours line can be reached at (229) 937-9011.