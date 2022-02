COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– Sgt. Aaron Evrard with the Columbus Police Department confirms one man who appears to be in his 30’s was shot on Urban Avenue Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The victim was taken by EMS to the hospital, where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Details are limited at this time as this is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online as we continue to gather more information.