One person killed in crash on Lee Road 240, others hospitalized

UPDATE 02/04/2021 9:00 p.m. – Officials confirm one person has died in crash on Lee Road 240 Thursday night.

The crash happened on Lee Road 240, east of Alabama State Road 169.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, two vehicles collided head-on in the crash.

An unidentified individual died in the incident, and other people in the crash were transported to an area hospital, according to Sheriff Jones.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of crash on Lee Road 240.

The crash happened on Lee Road 240 Thursday evening.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

