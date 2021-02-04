 

One person killed in crash on Lee Road 240, others hospitalized

Local News

by: WRBL News

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 02/04/2021 9:00 p.m. – Officials confirm one person has died in crash on Lee Road 240 Thursday night.

The crash happened on Lee Road 240, east of Alabama State Road 169.

According to Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones, two vehicles collided head-on in the crash.

An unidentified individual died in the incident, and other people in the crash were transported to an area hospital, according to Sheriff Jones.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – First responders are on the scene of crash on Lee Road 240.

The crash happened on Lee Road 240 near Highway 169 Thursday evening.

Details on the crash are limited at this time. WRBL News 3 has a reporter on scene and is working to gather more information.

Stay with WRBL on air and online for new details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

53° / 51°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 53° 51°

Friday

55° / 39°
AM Showers
AM Showers 45% 55° 39°

Saturday

48° / 41°
Rain
Rain 73% 48° 41°

Sunday

57° / 36°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 57° 36°

Monday

62° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 62° 50°

Tuesday

66° / 45°
Showers
Showers 49% 66° 45°

Wednesday

62° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 31% 62° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

53°

10 PM
Cloudy
5%
53°

53°

11 PM
Cloudy
7%
53°

53°

12 AM
Cloudy
12%
53°

55°

1 AM
Cloudy
16%
55°

55°

2 AM
Cloudy
19%
55°

55°

3 AM
Rain
89%
55°

56°

4 AM
Rain
95%
56°

56°

5 AM
Rain
93%
56°

56°

6 AM
Rain
82%
56°

54°

7 AM
Showers
45%
54°

52°

8 AM
Few Showers
31%
52°

51°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
51°

50°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
8%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
53°

54°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

55°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Cloudy
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Cloudy
11%
55°

54°

5 PM
Cloudy
18%
54°

53°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
53°

50°

7 PM
Few Showers
34%
50°

48°

8 PM
Showers
37%
48°

46°

9 PM
Few Showers
33%
46°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories