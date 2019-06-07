One senator proposes legislation to stop those convicted of hate crimes from owning guns
WASHINGTON- (Nexstar Bureau) - One senator says anyone who has been convicted of any sort of hate crime should not be allowed to own a gun and introduced a bill that would make that law.
It's known as the Disarm Hate Act.
Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey says guns shouldn't be in the hands of people convicted of a hate crime.
“We know over and over again a misdemeanor hate crime often leads to a violent felony with a gun,” said Casey.
Casey's bill, the Disarm Hate Act, is designed to curtail the nation's problem with gun violence. Lawmakers have passed gun reform in the Democratic controlled House, but the Republican controlled Senate won't vote on the bills.
Casey points the blame at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell..
“[McConnell} refused to allocate time for debate and votes, debate and votes, over and over again,” said Casey.
Senator Casey says in addition to universal background check legislation, his bill should be taken up as well.
“The broader issue is this even prior to the horror of Friday in Virginia, the Senate should be debating and voting on common sense gun measures,” Casey stated.
But, The National Rifle Association says Democratic efforts to pass gun reform legislation is just political grandstanding.
“Our biggest problem is they're trying to create laws that make law abiding citizens criminals,” said Lars Dalseide, NRA spokesperson.
Dalseide thinks the legislation is designed to criminalize legal gun owners.
They're not looking at the people who are using the firearms illegally, you have people who break the law with a firearm – then charge them with that.
So far, there are no signs the Senate will allow a vote on any gun legislation.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
