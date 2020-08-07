One suspect in police custody; Heavy police presence on West Britt David Road

Local News

by: , ,

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department confirms they have taken one suspect into custody following the incident on West Britt David Road.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a large police presence on West Britt David Road. Multiple units have responded to the scene.

Both Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office there is a possible hostage situation in the area.

The SWAT team has been called in.

A large section of West Britt David Road has been closed off. No one is being allowed to enter the area and residents who live in the area are unable to leave their homes.

The West Britt David Road has been blocked off at Armour Road.

Britt David Park has also been closed.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

94° / 73°
Isolated thunderstorms
Isolated thunderstorms 30% 94° 73°

Saturday

96° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 96° 74°

Sunday

95° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 95° 74°

Monday

95° / 74°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 95° 74°

Tuesday

94° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 94° 73°

Wednesday

92° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 92° 73°

Thursday

90° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

84°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

11 PM
Clear
10%
82°

81°

12 AM
Clear
10%
81°

79°

1 AM
Clear
0%
79°

78°

2 AM
Clear
10%
78°

77°

3 AM
Clear
10%
77°

76°

4 AM
Clear
10%
76°

75°

5 AM
Clear
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Clear
10%
75°

74°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
74°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
75°

78°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
78°

83°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

87°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
87°

89°

12 PM
Sunny
10%
89°

91°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

93°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

95°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
95°

93°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
93°

93°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
93°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
91°

90°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
90°

87°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
87°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories