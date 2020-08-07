One suspect in police custody; Heavy police presence on West Britt David Road

UPDATE: The Columbus Police Department confirms they have taken one suspect into custody following the incident on West Britt David Road.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – There is a large police presence on West Britt David Road. Multiple units have responded to the scene.

Both Columbus Police Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

According to officials with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office there is a possible hostage situation in the area.

The SWAT team has been called in.

A large section of West Britt David Road has been closed off. No one is being allowed to enter the area and residents who live in the area are unable to leave their homes.

The West Britt David Road has been blocked off at Armour Road.

Britt David Park has also been closed.

WRBL News 3 is working to gather more information on this developing story.