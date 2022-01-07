One week into 2022, fugitive gang member and registered sex offender arrested in Columbus

Pictured from left to right, Clayton Perry and Patrick Graham.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)– One week into 2022, Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman is assuring residents of Columbus the quality of life here in Muscogee County will continue to be upheld and improved.

According to a news release on Thursday, Jan. 6, Clayton Perry was arrested in Muscogee County on outstanding warrants for the following:

In a prepared statement, Sheriff Greg Countryman shared the following message for residents of Muscogee County.

“The residents of Muscogee County, Georgia, can be assured that in 2022, we will continue to assertively go after those who are responsible for the demise of the quality of life within Muscogee County and bring them before the courts to be held accountable for their misdeeds.” Sheriff Greg Countryman

Thursday, Jan. 6, Clayton Perry was arrested in Muscogee County on outstanding warrants for the following: Violation of Probation

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

6 Counts of Participation in Criminal Gang Activity

Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle

Burglary 1st Degree The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force with help of the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Task Force assisted in the arrest of Perry. He was booked into the Muscogee County Jail.