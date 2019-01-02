One year later: Mystery of father’s disappearance continues

It has been almost a year since TJ Nigro, 31, mysteriously disappeared.

Columbus Police Department won’t confirm were TJ was last spotted but some family members say his last known location was in Heard County, just north of LaGrange.

His family says the intersection of Bevis and GBI roads is the last place he was reported seen.

TJ’s family says someone dropped him off at the edge of the West Point Wildlife Management area.

His family says the friend who dropped him off said TJ was planning to camp in the area, but he never returned from the trip. His whereabouts remain unknown.

TJ’s family has set up a Facebook account in hopes to bring awareness to his disappearance. His mother shared a heart wrenching birthday message to him in October of last year. The message reads in part “..I can’t explain how much I miss you. We haven’t stopped trying to find you, we will never stop trying to find you.”

If you know any information about TJ’s disappearance, you are asked to call Columbus Police Department.