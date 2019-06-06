One year since opening doors, Great Wolf Lodge continues economic boom for LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) - One year went by fast for the staff at Great Wolf Lodge Georgia.

"We kinda looked at it and said, like wow it's our one year anniversary. It's our first birthday and it was just here before we even knew it," says General Manager Keith Furnas. "We've got such a great team here that came in ready from day one and it's just been an amazing journey."

Since first opening its doors in May 2018, Great Wolf Lodge has already more than earned its keep as part of the patchwork of LaGrange.

"I don't think we could ask for anything more. We've been able to create over 650 jobs right here within the hotel, and we've produced more than $2 million in tax revenue for the city of LaGrange," Furnas explains to News 3's Mikhaela Singleton.



"[The Great Wolf Lodge] represents around 3% of our total utility sales, so that's well over a million dollars in utility sales. Of course, the city of LaGrange uses a portion of the utility revenue to offset the need for property taxes. So it benefits our citizens," says LaGrange Mayor Jim Thornton.

Great Wolf reports in just one year, they've welcomed more than half a million guests, and in the same time, LaGrange has seen an 8% rise in sales revenue.

"I think that's one of the things that really surprised us, and we've certainly surpassed our expectations. We were hoping to bring in maybe 25 to 30 percent of our guests from out of state, and we're actually closer to around 50 percent," Furnas says.

"People aren't just staying in the facility, they're venturing out, supporting our small businesses, and they're going to our other tourist attractions," continues Mayor Thornton.

However, just outside Great Wolf -- close to two miles of empty space. Mayor Thornton says original plans to open a retail complex adjacent to the newly established largest tourist attraction are slow going.

"That is still in the works. We haven't seen as much progress as we would have liked," explains Mayor Thornton. "One of the things that excited us about Great Wolf was it choosing to locate off Exit 13, which has been a little bit less developed than our other main exit to the city at Exit 18. So we hope that will continue to be a catalyst for development in that area."

A property representative confirms there has been a lot of interest, but no businesses have signed to lease a space in the potential development, meaning a groundbreaking is still awhile away. Furnas says he sees the prospect as an asset to LaGrange and the Lodge.

"One thing we always like to share is we are open to the public so it's always a great feature for locals close by," he says.

