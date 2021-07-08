Online registration for fall youth sports in Auburn now available

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Online registration is now available for fall youth Sports in Auburn.

Parent and guardians can register kids for tackle football, flag football, baseball, softball, soccer and cheerleading by clicking here. Registration will run until July 29, 2021.

The 2021 Auburn Parks and Recreation fall brochure is now also available online and in print. Physical copies are available at Auburn Parks and Recreation facilities, the Auburn Public Library or Auburn City Hall.

Registration for fall programs begins on August 2, 2021 at the Harris Center.