ONLY ON 3: Auburn principal helping students "tie a knot" of success

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) - An assistant principal at Auburn High School is making a big difference with a simple gesture aimed at helping young men tie a "knot of success" in their lives through an initiative he's calling Tie-A-Tie Tuesday's.

Assistant principal Damian Sinclair is on a mission to make sure every student, 7th grade and up, has a free tie or bow tie and knows how to tie it. You can't help but smile watching Sinclair teaching sophomore Deon Nelms how to master the skill of perfecting a bow tie. Their conversation is uplifting, and Sinclair is full of praise for the young man.

"I felt like a businessman, for real. I feel like a million bucks, yes ma'am," said student Deon Nelms.

Sinclair began Tie-A-Tie Tuesday's this week. The idea came from his fraternity Alpha Phi Alpha, who also donated ties and bow ties to give out free to students.

"Tying a tie and wearing it makes me feel professional and business-like. If our students get that into their mindset then I feel like we can help them get to different places in their life and help them have success," explained Sinclair.

Sinclair began the program Tuesday by handing out one tie and teaching one student how to tie it. He posted the interaction on Facebook, and the movement exploded. That afternoon his fraternity brother arrived at the school with a bag full of ties and bow ties. Sinclair and another assistant principal gave out more free ties and lessons Tuesday afternoon. Sinclair says the student's reactions let him know he'd looped into something special.

"They were in the glass windows looking at their ties all day and practicing. They were so happy, and it's just a way to connect with young people, and we need to do that more. We are starting with ties, but that will open conversations up for other things," Sinclair said.

Sinclair's dad, a teacher, and a preacher taught him how to tie a tie when he was 10-years-old. He's never forgotten the moment they shared.

"My dad was great at tying ties. The connection was special. It's a connection a lot of our kids don't have the opportunity to feel, but now they will on every Tuesday from here on out," Sinclair said.



Sinclair's goal is for Tie-A-Tie Tuesday's to expand to middle school so every 7th-grade boy and up can get a free tie or a bow tie and know how to use it. Teachers are lining up to help Sinclair share this life skill.

You can help by donating ties or bow ties. They don't have to be new, gently used is fine. You can drop them off at Auburn High School or the Auburn City Schools Office across from the Junior High School. Sinclair needs more than one-thousand ties to cover just the high school, so all donations are much appreciated. News 3 will keep you updated on the program.