ONLY ON 3: CPD issues warning after false report of active shooter Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) - Shoppers and employees in Columbus Park Crossing were scared to death Saturday when a man ran across the strip mall screaming about an active shooter.

"I was extremely nervous, I was scared, I actually wanted to cry, to be honest, because I've never been in that position," says Victoria McGinty, the manager at Men's Warehouse.

She says she was on her way to her break around 3 p.m. when the suspect, 19-year-old Collin Minard, ran up to her and ordered her back inside and to lock the doors.

"I thought it was real, he was dressed in all black. He had a badge, a little badge thing. We actually thought he was security," McGinty explains to News 3's Mikhaela Singleton.

The Columbus Police Department reports luckily, two off-duty officers were nearby and responded within minutes. They soon discovered there was never an active shooter. Instead, the whole thing was apparently an elaborate prank.

Major J.D. Hawk says active shooter situations are no laughing matter.

"Claiming an active shooter is the same thing as yelling 'fire' in a theater. I mean, you're putting people in danger, people can get stampeded exiting, and that's why it's a violation of the law to do that," Maj. Hawk explains.

Minard now faces 10 disorderly conduct charges for each store police say he ran into, plus an additional reckless conduct charge. Major Hawk says the charges could have been even more severe if the situation hadn't been handled so quickly.

"In the event you had done that and somebody gets hurt or injured in that, because you put out that false public alarm, you're guilty of whatever happens to them," he says.

McGinty says she and her coworkers are still shaken over the terror they and the families in the shopping center went through.

"I was livid, like, was this part of a senior prank, were you dared, but what made you say yes, I'm going to do this?" she wonders.

Minard has since bonded out of the Muscogee County Jail.