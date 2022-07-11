UPDATE 07/11/2022 7:30 p.m. – A 63-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Opelika. According to Opelika Police, the man was one of two pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive Monday afternoon.

Officials said, “Opelika Traffic Homicide Detectives were notified that the 63-year-old victim took a turn for the worse and has died.”

ORIGINAL:

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A crash involving two pedestrians and a vehicle is under investigation in Opelika.

According to police, the crash happened on July 11, 2022, on Marvyn Parkway near Gateway Drive. Police officers and the fire department responded to the crash at 3:37 p.m. Police said the driver of the vehicle involved remained on scene following the crash.

When first responders arrived, they found two people who had been hit by a vehicle, according to police.

Both people were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. Police said a 45-year-old male was taken by helicopter, and a 63-year-old male taken by ambulance. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation by the Opelika Police Department. Anyone with information should contact the Opelika Police Department at (334) 705-5200 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App.