Opelika announces “Safer at Home” procedures

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL)- Opelika city leaders, responding to Govenor Kay Ivey’s plans to partially re-open the state starting Thursday, want to offer an update on city closures and services.
“While Gov. Ivey has lifted some restrictions due to COVID-19, we understand that we must continue to see a flattening of cases. It is still imperative that people maintain social distancing, less than 10 people gathered and good hygiene. We are encouraged that the Governor opened retail and look forward to all businesses being open soon,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.
Mayor Fullers says Opelika will follow the governor’s “Safer at Home” order through May 15 at 5 p.m.
In addition to the state order, the city announced the following changes effective Friday, May 1 at 7 a.m. through Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m.– taken directly from the city’s official news release:
- City buildings, with the exception of the Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial
Library, will remain closed. Employees will continue to serve the public
online, by phone or by email.
- Lewis Cooper Jr. Memorial Library will open with the following
restrictions and limitations in place.
Library Hours:
Monday – Saturday: 9 am to 6 pm
Closed on Sunday
Limited Services Include:
• One Entrance: The Avenue A door by the fountain is the only
entrance open.
• Total number of patrons in the building is limited to 30
people.
• Computer Lab is limited to 5 people with 20 minutes of use,
non-renewable.
• Children’s Room is limited to 5 people at a time.
• Genealogy Room is closed.
• Reference Room and Quiet Study Space is closed.
• Newspapers unavailable
• No meeting space or study space available
• No programs or special events
• Printing, Faxing, and Notary Service are available, but 6’
distance must be maintained during all transactions. (Call
ahead to verify Notary Service is currently available: 334-
705-5380)
• Curbside pickup service is available. Place your holds online.
Books, Movies, & More or call 334-705-5380 to request items. Call 334-705-5380 when you
arrive and we will bring items out to you.
- City parks and walking trails will open. This includes disk golf,
pickleball courts, dog parks and tennis courts.
- Playground equipment at all city parks is still closed to the public per
Governor Ivey’s Order.
- Outdoor basketball courts, soccer fields and baseball fields will remain
closed due to these being close contact sports.
- Retail should still allow no more than 20 percent of stated fire capacity
in the store at a time, per Mayor Fuller’s Executive Order No. 01-20
(Note this reduced capacity is approximately 150 square feet per
person.) Twenty percent capacity limit does not apply to employees.
- Summer Swing and Noon Tunes has been canceled for May. City
officials will reevaluate at the end of May regarding summer dates.
- Memorial Day Service on May 25 has been canceled.
- July 4th fireworks celebration has been canceled.
- May City Council meetings will be limited to 10 city officials and will be
live streamed through Facebook. There will be no citizen
communications or public hearings.
Recommendations for individuals:
• Minimize travel outside the home
• Stay home if you are sick
• Wear face coverings when you leave the home
• Maintain social distancing of 6 feet
• Wash hands frequently
• Disinfect frequently