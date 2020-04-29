Opelika announces “Safer at Home” procedures

OPELIKA, Ala (WRBL)- Opelika city leaders, responding to Govenor Kay Ivey’s plans to partially re-open the state starting Thursday, want to offer an update on city closures and services.

“While Gov. Ivey has lifted some restrictions due to COVID-19, we understand that we must continue to see a flattening of cases. It is still imperative that people maintain social distancing, less than 10 people gathered and good hygiene. We are encouraged that the Governor opened retail and look forward to all businesses being open soon,” said Mayor Gary Fuller.

Mayor Fullers says Opelika will follow the governor’s “Safer at Home” order through May 15 at 5 p.m.

In addition to the state order, the city announced the following changes effective Friday, May 1 at 7 a.m. through Friday, May 15, at 5 p.m.– taken directly from the city’s official news release: