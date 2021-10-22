Opelika City School System updates mask policy

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools has updated its mask policy. According to officials, masks will be optional in schools beginning Nov. 1, 2021. The update to the policy was sent out in a news release Friday.

The decision to make masks optional was made after the system saw a “consistently” lower number of COVID-19 cases over the “past few weeks” according to officials.

The update applies to students, staff, and visitors.

Officials say masks will continued to be required on school buses.

If significant increases are seen in COVID-19 cases, officials say the mask requirement will be reinstated.