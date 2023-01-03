OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — In the face of severe weather, Opelika City Schools (OCS) will open a little later than typical on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

The start times for each school can be found below:

Primary schools (Carver, Jeter, Southview) at 9:40 a.m.

OCS Pre-K at 9:45 a.m.

Intermediate schools (Morris Avenue, Northside, West Forest) at 9:45 a.m.

Opelika Learning Center at 9:45 a.m.

Opelika Middle School at 9:50 a.m.

Opelika High School at 9:55 a.m.

OCS says students can be dropped off thirty minutes before the delayed start time above.

Buses will run 2 hours after typical pick-up time — if your child gets on the bus at 6:30 a.m., they will be picked up at 8:30 a.m.

Afternoon dismissal has not been adjusted. Each school will serve breakfast.

The OCS Board of Education Office opens at 8 a.m.