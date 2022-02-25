OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL)— An Opelika couple was arrested and charged for assault on an elderly person Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Charles Thomas Fields Jr., 47, the son of the victim, was arrested and charged with Domestic Violence Assault 2nd Degree.

Linda McDuffie Fields, 46, the daughter-in-law of the victim was arrested and charged with Assault in the 2nd Degree.

Charles Fields Jr. is being held at the Lee County Jail on a $15,000 bond. Linda Fields was released on a $15,000 bond.

The arrest stems from an investigation that opened Dec. 24, 2021. Lee County Deputies responded to a call in reference to a physical altercation between an elderly woman, 82, and her son and daughter-in-law.

The elderly woman was taken to East Alabama Medical Center before being taken to the ICU at Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery due to the severity of her injuries.

In Montgomery, she was treated for a fractured spine, two brain bleeds, and multiple bruises and abrasions.

This is still an active investigation, anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).