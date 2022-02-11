Opelika designated a Tree City USA for 34th year

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika has been named a Tree City USA. This year is the 34th year the city has received the honor from the national Arbor Day Foundation.

The Arbor Day Foundation awards the honor for a city’s commitment to urban forest management.

Opelika met four requirements to receive the designation. Those requirements include: forming a tree board, creating a tree-care ordinance, having an annual forestry budget of at least $2 per capita, and having an Arbor Day observance.

Opelika’s Tree Commission has operated under Keep Opelika Beautiful for the past seven years.

Since 2018, arborist George Baker has been employed by the city. As part of his job, Baker administers a tree inventory, coordinate the removal of dead and diseased trees, and plants additional trees.

In 2021, more than 230 trees were planted in the city.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.